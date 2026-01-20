<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/your-weekend-watchlist-new-movies-shows-dropping-on-netflix-prime-video-jiohotstar-others-3860420">JioHotstar</a> is one of the most popular Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms in India, as it owns the broadcasting rights to IPL and global cricket tournaments, in addition to millions of hours of entertainment content, including top-class globally acclaimed movies and TV series in several languages to binge-watch all day.</p><p>The platform has more than 1 billion downloads on Google Play and now serves 450 million plus monthly active users across 100 per cent of India’s pin-codes,</p><p>Now, JioHotstar has announced new tariff tiers in monthly, quarterly and annual subscription plans.</p>.Apple-Google Gemini deal to run Siri is 'unreasonable concentration of power': Elon Musk .<p>The most affordable tier is the Mobile. It is available for Rs 79 per month, Rs 149 per quarter (three months) and Rs 499 per annum. With this, users will get access to all content, including sports such as Cricket tournaments, except Hollywood content. To access the latter, users have to top up the plan with Rs 49, Rs 129 and Rs 399, respectively. With this plan, users can stream the content with ads on one smartphone only.</p><p>There Super JioHotstar plan. This is also ads-based tier and is available for Rs 149 per month, Rs 349 per quarter (three months) and Rs 1099 per annum. With this, all content, including Hollywood available across mobile, web, and supported living room devices such as smart TVs. It supports two devices at a time.</p>.<p>It should be noted monthly Super plan is a new cost-effective tariff. However, the quarterly and annual plans see an increase of Rs 50 and Rs 200, respectively.</p><p>And, the Premium JioHotstar plan is the most expensive among the three plans. This is an ad-free tier and is available for Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 per quarter (three months) and Rs 2199 per annum. With this, all content, including Hollywood are accessible across mobile, web, and supported living room devices such as smart TVs. It supports four devices at a time. However, live sports and live TV shows will contain ads.</p>.Your Weekend Watchlist: New Movies & Shows dropping on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & others.<p>It should be noted that the quarterly and annual Premium plans see an increase of Rs 200 and Rs 700, respectively. </p><p>The newly launched tariff prices are for new subscribers, those who are already using JioHotstar and have enabled auto-renewal, they won't have to pay extra for Super and Premium subscription.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>