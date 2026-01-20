Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

JioHotstar brings new subscription plans starting at Rs 79 in India

The most affordable JioHotstar subscription tier is the Mobile. It is available for Rs 79 per month, Rs 149 per quarter (three months) and Rs 499 per annum.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 16:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A man uses the JioHotstar app on his mobile phone in New Delhi, India.

A man uses the JioHotstar app on his mobile phone in New Delhi, India. 

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 16:24 IST
OTTTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechJioReliance JioHotstarStreamingTrendingDisney Hotstar

Follow us on :

Follow Us