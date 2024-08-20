OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Fantastic TWS earphones with long-lasting battery

OnePlus on Monday (August 20) launched the premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones Buds Pro 3 for Rs 11,999 in India.

It is co-developed by OnePlus and Dynaudio, a Chinese-owned Danish loudspeaker maker. It should be noted that Bugatti uses a Dynaudio-branded 'Puccini sound system' in some of its ultra-premium sportscars.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 promises to offer excellent listening experience and long battery life. Does it deliver? Here are my thoughts on the latest TWS buds from the house of OnePlus.

Design and build quality

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes in a familiar pebble stone form factor, but it has a uniqueness in terms of hand-feel. It features a dual-tone scheme with an entire border around the curved edge flaunting a smooth matte finish. In the middle, the company has incorporated premium faux leather with a textured finish. On the front, it has OnePlus engraving and on the back, it has co-creator Dynaudio.