OpenAI's ChatGPT gets new 'memory' feature to deliver personalised service

In late 2022, OpenAI kickstarted the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) revolution and caught Google, Apple and other tech giants sleeping. Fast forward to 2024, the Microsoft-backed company continues to lead the race to deliver the ultimate gen AI chatbot service.

With the recent Gemini Large Language Model(LLM) update, Google is closing in on catching up with the ChatGPT.

Now, OpenAI is taking another big leap with a new 'memory' feature. With this ChatGPT will remember the things the user discusses across all chats. This way, it will save the user from having to repeat information and make future conversations more helpful.

OpenAI will give the subscriber the option to control what ChatGPT can store and ignore other nonessential things.

For instance, if the user is conversing with ChatGPT about getting the meeting details in summarises. He/she can specify that the details should have a headline and the body should be bullet pointers. ChatGPT will remember to offer summaries in that specified format in all future engagements.