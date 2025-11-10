<p>Ahead of the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/realme-15-pro-game-of-thrones-edition-launched-in-india-3759431">Realme</a> GT 8 Pro series launch, the company has announced the key features of Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and also revealed the list of smartphones eligible for the new OS.</p><p>The new software update is said to come with the all-new Material-3 Expressive UX. The user interface will be fluid, with smooth transitions and natural, expressive animations while launching an app or switching between apps.</p><p>The Realme UI 7.0 brings customisable home screen wallpapers.</p>.Android 16: Samsung rolls out One UI 8 to Galaxy S, A, Z foldables and tablets [complete list] .<p>Further, the Android 16 update brings a live update feature option to compatible apps such as cab service, food delivery and e-commerce. It will show a live animated feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or the estimated time of arrival of the taxi.</p>.<p>With Android 16, Google is bringing its strongest mobile device protection. It enables an array of robust device security features that protect the user from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.</p><p>Also, there is a privacy security feature, which makes stolen Android phone useless.</p>.Android 16's 'Advanced Protection' features will make stolen phones useless.<p>The new Android 16 brings a new one-stop destination called Find Hub, to view all the connected Android devices, including Bluetooth-based tags and to see the live locations of family members and friends, provided they have granted permission to access it.</p><p><strong>List of Realme devices eligible for Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0:</strong></p><p>Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6T, Realme P3 5G, Realme 14T 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme P4 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme P2 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme NARZO 80x 5G, Realme C75 5G, Realme P3 Lite 5G, Realme C73 5G, Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, Realme 14x 5G, Realme 12x 5G, Realme 12 5G, Realme NARZO 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G, Realme C63 5G, Realme NARZO N65 5G, and Realme 13 5G are expected to get update by the end of 2025.</p><p>In the first quarter of 2026, the company plans to roll out update to Realme 13+ 5G, Realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G, Realme P1 Speed 5G, Realme 12+ 5G, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, Realme NARZO 70 5G, Realme P1 5G, Realme 15T 5G, and Realme 15x 5G.</p>.Android 16: List of OnePlus phones and tablets eligible for OxygenOS 16.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>