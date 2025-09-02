<p>With more than three billion users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app platform worldwide. In India too, it has more than 500 million active users.</p><p>Given how big the platform is, it attracts bad actors to prey on naïve users. Security agencies have found a new security vulnerability in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-testing-voicemail-feature-for-missed-calls-3698070">WhatsApp</a> and hackers have reportedly targeted select group of users globally.</p><p>The security loophole allows threat actors to bypass device authorisation on the targeted device and steal sensitive user information.</p>.Google Flights app gets AI-powered Flight Deals tool to fetch affordable ticket options.<p>"This vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to improper authorisation handling in linked device synchronisation messages. An attacker could exploit this flaw to trigger processing of content from an arbitrary URL on a victim's device. In some cases, this vulnerability has been observed in combination with an OS-level flaw in Apple platforms (CVE-2025-43300) and may have been exploited in sophisticated, targeted attacks," said CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) in a security notification.</p><p>WhatsApp has acknowledged the security issue and has released a new update to the messenger app for iPhones and Mac devices. Apple device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp.</p><p>Here's how to update your WhatsApp to the latest version manually:</p><p>Open App Store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> tap the update button.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp recently launched Writing tool.</p><p>Called the Writing Help, it is a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Meta AI tool. It can assist users to draft error-free messages and respond to friends, family members and colleagues on WhatsApp faster than before.</p>.WhatsApp users get Meta AI-powered writing tool to draft error-free messages.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>