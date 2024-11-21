Snap Inc hosts Augmented Reality roadshows in India

<p>Popular social media platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snap-inc">Snap Inc.</a> is running the company's first-ever Augmented Reality roadshow in India.</p><p>It has already covered Mumbai, it will be hosting in Bengaluru and Delhi till November 22.</p><p>With the new initiative, the company is offering opportunity for budding developers and content creators to meet Snap Inc.'s expert specialists, along with India's Top SLN creators, and partners. </p><p>It will also offer workshops on advanced AR techniques and best practices for creating immersive experiences.</p>.Snapchat third most popular social app among millennials.<p>People will be able to interact with Snap Inc. experts, including Joe Darko (Global Head of AR Developer Relations), and Srivatsan Jayasankar (Head of AR and Partnerships), who will lead the sessions. </p><p>Contestants will also be able to learn new features in the Lens Studio that enhance creativity and customisation on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snapchat">Snapchat</a> social media app.</p><p>“India boasts one of the largest, most talented, and dynamic AR communities in the world. Through the AR Roadshow, our goal is to empower creators and developers with the tools and expertise they need to drive the future of AR innovation. By tapping into the creativity of local talent, we aim to create impactful and engaging experiences for the millions of Indian Snapchatters who engage with AR daily,” said Srivatsan Jayasankar, Head of AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., India.</p><p>And, creators will also be able meet to with representatives of top brands for collaboration to develop creative content and have meaningful engagement with consumers and improve their earnings.</p>.Snapchat Spectacles (5th Gen) AR smart glasses unveiled.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>