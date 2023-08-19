The desperate hunt for AI boom's most indispensable prize

More than money, engineering talent, hype or even profits, tech companies this year are desperate for GPUs. The hunt for the essential component was kicked off last year when online chatbots like ChatGPT set off a wave of excitement over AI, leading the entire tech industry to pile on and creating a shortage of the chips. In response, startups and their investors are now going to great lengths to get their hands on the tiny bits of silicon and the crucial “compute power” they provide.