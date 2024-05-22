This room revolutionises athletic performance with serotherapy

A new mechanism, with wearables like a head gear and arm gear, can track neuro signals from the brain that optimises brain and body muscles coordination.

This mechanism is especially helpful to athletes when it comes to achieving peak performances as it helps to address the problems created by injuries or illnesses that have disrupted brain-muscle coordination.

Made by a Singapore-headquartered organisation, SynPhNe, a neurotherapy and physiotherapy company has created a dedicated physical space, The Nudge Room in Pune for sports trainers, coaches, atheletes, sports organisations who are looking for the therapy to edge their atheletic performance.

The Nudge Room has a portable device attached to the laptop where the video guides and records the user's activities like lifting a pen, a physiotherapist then offers guidance after assessing the present condition of the athlete, the physiotherapist then takes 12 guided sessions over one-and-a-half-months.

Reportedly, the first six sessions are about overcoming the problematic habits and helping the athlete be aware of their incorrect habits and the next six sessions are to reinforce the better habits.