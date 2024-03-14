WhatsApp testing new filter feature in messenger app

With two billion-plus active users, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app on all platforms such as iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. It has the best user-friendly interface and comes with several value-added features such as disappearing messages, and native editing tools for images, and recently, the company introduced the search-by-date feature.

However, the Meta-owned company faces stiff competition from Telegram and Signal. To keep people hooked to the app, WhatsApp has to bring new features regularly. Now, it is planning to bring a new value-added feature to improve the user experience.

The messenger app will soon get a new filter tab. It categorises the chats into three segments-- all, unread and group, WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog reported citing the latest Android beta v2.23.14.17 update.