Young Indian Tech founders earn spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia's consumer technology list

Co-founder of Unschool, Rahul Varma has made it to the list. Established in 2019, Unschool is an educational platform that allows users to learn at their own pace and provides work opportunities upon course completion.
Credit: Instagram/@unschool.it
Aayush Anand, co-founder of Level SuperMind, has also been featured on the list. Level SuperMind, a meditation app designed to help professionals enhance their focus and concentration, offers a variety of features. With over 5,00,000 downloads, it was named one of India's Best Apps of 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@aayushmisfiit
Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha of OnePlay, a cloud gaming startup, have also made it to the coveted list. With help of cloud technologies, the company lets user play popular games without expensive hardware and across multiple platforms, including Windows, PC< macOS, iOS and Android.
Credit: Instagram/@oneplay.in
Soumyadeep Mukherjee of Dashtoon is another Indian name in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia's consumer technology list. Co-founded by him, the app allows anyone to create comics using AI. Users can upload narratives, characters, and storyboards, and the software generates high-quality comics, saving creators time.
Credit: X/@dementorSam
Gagandeep Reehal and Gursimran Kalra founded Minus Zero in 2021, offering a camera-based solution for autonomous vehicles. This Bengaluru-based company’s technology is designed to be more affordable than its competitors by relying solely on cameras instead of expensive sensors.
Credit: Instagram/@minuszero
IIT Kanpur's dynamic trio Pratyush Rai, Siddhartha Saxena and Sirsendu Sarkar introduced Merlin in 2022. This extension on Chrome browser helps users with content creation and consumption tasks like emails and website summaries. Merlin is one of the Tray's chat-based AI, making waves in the AI space with over 1,00,000 successful downloads.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In 2022, Kush Jain co-founded ORama AI, which developed a smart glove that enables visually impaired individuals to learn braille intuitively, quickly and independently.
Credit: LinkedIn/Kush Jain
Arth Chowdhary, Deyvant Bhardwaj and Oshi Kumari founded a drone startup InsideFPV in 2020. The company offers user-friendly "plug and fly" drones and parts through their online store.
Credit: Instagram/@inside_fpv
George Francis of Conzumex Industries (Muse wearables), has also made it to the list. He works as CTO of the company. The company specialises in producing activities and health tracker-equipped smartwatches and glucose-monitoring devices.
Credit: Linkedin/George Francis
Vidya Madhavan nd Abhivan Anurag founded a meme-based dating app, Schmooze, in 2021. Unlike other dating apps, the startup differentiats itself by matching couples through their meme preferences and sense of humour.
Credit: X/@schmoozeorsnooz
Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa founded Rapture Innovation Labs, the company behind the headphone brand Sonic Lamb. Sonic Lamb was among seven startups around the world selected for the SoundTech accelerator program by Sound Hub Denmark in 2023 and the only non-European one.
Credit: Instagram/@thesoniclamb