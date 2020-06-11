Asiatic lions population increases in Gujarat’s Gir

Good news came in from Gujarat’s Junagadh, where the population of Asiatic lions have increased. The forest officials have recorded total of 674 Asiatic lions in the region. According to D.T. Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, “If we compare it with 2015 data so there is an increase of 151 Asiatic lions in the region and the lions used to roam in 22,000 sq. ft. but now the big cats are roaming in 30,000 sq. ft.” He said that the forest department has used high tech radio collars to track the movement of lions.

