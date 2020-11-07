Bring home the famous Maddur Vada!

If the cuisines of Indian railway stations had their own show, the Maddur vada would be a contender for the top spot!

On the way to Mysuru from Bengaluru, lies a small town called Maddur. Legend has it that almost a 100 years ago, a hotelier improvised on a recipe one busy day and the famous maddur vada was born.

A compulsory pitstop for rail and road travellers, the maddur vada is now more popular than ever.

In this video, our celebrity chef Sujatha shows you how to come close to the magic of Maddur! Crispy and tasty, this deep-fried snack is a perfect combination for your evening tea. Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.