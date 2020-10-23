Kobbari Sakkare Holige with a twist!

A North Karnataka favorite with Sihi Kahi Chandru's own twist!

There are so many varieties of holige to choose from but nothing brings out the festive spirit better than the coconut holige.

Kobbari Sakkare Holige combines sugar and desiccated coconut in the most delicious way. And now with Chandru's special recipe, making the Kobbari Sakkare Holige gets so much more easier!

The Kobbari Sakkare Holige is best eaten after a meal. Make sure this finds a place in your festival menu this Navratri!

