COVID-19: Yogi announces compensation for daily wagers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed on COVID-19 outbreak informing that 23 people were found to be infected and nine people have been recovered. “A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have sufficient number of isolation wards in the state. Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs,” said CM Adityanath.