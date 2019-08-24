Jaitley was an asset for country and govt: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences on the demise of Former Minister Arun Jaitley and said that he was an asset for the country, for the government and for the party. While speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Just got to know of the passing away of Arun Jaitley. He was an asset for the country, for the government, and for the party. I will leave for Delhi to pay tributes to Arun Jaitley.” Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died at the age of 66 at AIIMS in New Delhi on August 24.