5 dead after fire breaks out at Rajkot’s Covid hospital

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Nov 27 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 12:37 ist
About: 

Five people died after a fire broke out at Uday Shivanand Covid-19 Hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

The incident occurred early morning on Friday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. More details are awaited. 

Related Videos