Bilateral maritime exercise of Lankan, Indian Navies

The ongoing 8th edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) – Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is underway at Indian Ocean Off Trincomalee Coast.

Screen formations, Surface Tracking, Weapon (including ASW) Firings, Seamanship Evolutions, VBSS (Visit, board, search, and seizure) and Cross deck flying undertaken during the ongoing the maritime exercise.

The series of exercise emphasizes on strengthening mutual cooperation between both the countries in the maritime domain.