Farmers continue protests at Shambhu border near Ambala 2020-11-26 Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Haryana’s Ambala as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. Protestors pelted stones at the Shambhu border on November 26. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest against the farm laws.