Congress have lost connection on ground: Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on being asked about recent losses in Bihar assembly polls and by-polls said that “people in the party have lost connection on ground.” “We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar & by-polls results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our people have lost the connection on the ground. One should be in love with their party,” said GN Azad. He further added, “Polls aren't worn by 5-star culture. Problem with leaders today is if they get a party ticket, they first book a 5-star hotel. They won't go if there's a rough road.”