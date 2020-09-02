Construction of bridge in full swing in Shopian

The construction of a bridge over Rambiara nallah of Shopian district is in full swing with the help of World Bank funding. The 300-metre long bridge at Trenz will be connecting Trenz Sheikhpora with Arihal Shopian. The construction project has been taken up by the Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC). Shabir Ahmad, a Junior Engineer at JKPCC Shopian said that nearly 85 percent of the bridge's substructure has been completed. “The estimated cost of this 300-metre long bridge is Rs 34.5 crore. We have completed nearly 85 percent of the sub-structure of this project while the remaining work is being done,” Ahmad told ANI.

Shopian district, which is 55 kilometres from the capital, Srinagar, is considered best for growing apples. With the unavailability of this bridge, the local farmers were struggling to transport their produce. The bridge will be a boon to farmers as it will help them to grow businesses.