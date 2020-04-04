COVID-19 Daily Update - April 3

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 15:30 ist
About: 

On the 10th day of the nationwide lockdown, numbers of COVID-19 cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat event continued to surge in several states of India. The number of positive cases in India crossed the 3000-mark with new cases being reported from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka and others.

