COVID-19 Daily Update - April 3

Over 2,300 evacuated from Nizamuddin: Manish Sisodia 2020-04-01 Total of 2,361 people were brought from Nizamuddin Markaz, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, out of which 617, who had symptoms have been taken to hospitals, informed the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. While talking to ANI, over Delhi's Tablighi Nizamuddin event, where the Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation, Sisodia said, “2,361 people were brought out from there (Markaz, Nizamuddin) out of which 617, who had symptoms have been taken to hospitals, others have been quarantined.” The Deputy Chief Minister also thanked all those who participated in this 36 hour operation and risked their lives. The minister also urged all participants of the event to go under coronavirus test otherwise the government will take strict action.