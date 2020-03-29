Covid-19 Daily Update - March 29

About:
India has reported more than 1000 Covid-19 cases so far, and the numbers continue to rise. Karnataka reported 7 new cases today.
While migrant labourers try and work out a way to get home, residents in various cities try to access services to essential commodities.
Here are the links to the services mentioned in the video
ePass - Dakshina Kannada - https://t.co/c9Y9jW4buo
ePass - Bengaluru - https://kspclearpass.mygate.com/signup
Telemedicine helpline - missed call to 08047192219 or signup at https://forms.gle/TPbU7eZgazdxG9gS9
