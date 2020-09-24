CRPF jawan succumbs to injuries in terror attack in J&K

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 16:38 ist
About: 

At least one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has lost his life in the terrorists attack at Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation is underway.

