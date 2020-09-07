Delhi Metro services resume as part of Unlock 4.0

About:
Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on September 7 as the part of Unlock 4.0. In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.
While speaking to ANI, Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said, “We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing.” Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,68,323.