First hospital exclusively for treating cows was inaugurated in Dibrugarh on the occasion of Gopashtami on November 22.

The hospital, first in the northeast, is equipped with treatment as well as surgery facilities. Devotees worshipped the cows and offered prayers to mark the festival.

Gopashtami is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows. The festive day celebrates how Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna the responsibility of taking care of the cows of Vrindavan.