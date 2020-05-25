Domestic flight operations resume across India

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 09:29 ist
About: 

Domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 amid pandemic-induced lockdown in various parts of the country including Delhi, Patna, Chennai and Lucknow after two months. Passengers at Delhi airport were screened using a thermometer gun before they boarded for Delhi to Bhubaneswar Vistara flight. Domestic flight services resumed in Chennai as well. The IndiGo flight which was supposed to carry 260 passengers departed with 111 passengers on its first flight from Chennai to Delhi. Passengers at Chennai international airport followed social distancing norms.

