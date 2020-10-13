FB to remove content that denies or distorts Holocaust

'Maintain standard procedures, quality Covid testing' 2020-10-13 With the central government capping prices for Covid-19 tests, health experts strongly opine on maintaining standard procedures and using quality testing kits. While increasing the tests and capping the prices, the quality of consumables being used in testing coronavirus for collecting samples should not be compromised, they said. Dr. Harshal R Salve, associate professor, centre for community medicine at AIIMS said, “Quality assurance during Covid-19 laboratory testing is of utmost important for ensuring correct testing and thus isolation of Covid positive cases. The government has capped the pricing of RT-PCR testing in the interest of the public and also to increase voluntary testing. This should not be taken as an opportunity to compromise the quality of testing especially in private laboratories and hospitals.”