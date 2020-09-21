Fire breaks out at Sadguru Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

  • Sep 21 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 23:02 ist
A massive fire broke out at Sadguru Covid-19 hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack on September 21. Fire occurred in Jagatpur town of Cuttack district. Covid-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

