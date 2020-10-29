IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Katich

Will put all our force to defeat SP candidate: Mayawati 2020-10-29 Addressing the media in the national capital on October 29, BSP Chief Mayawati said that her party will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any party's candidate in future Uttar Pradesh Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, to defeat Samajwadi Party’s second candidate. Mayawati said, “We have decided that to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force and even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, we will do it.” “Any party candidate, who will be dominant over SP’s 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs' vote for sure,” she added.