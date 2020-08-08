Kozhikode plane crash incident: Death toll rises to 16

About:
Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident at Kozhikode rose to 16, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Meanwhile, Kerala Minister AC Moideen reached the spot. Kozhikode Sub Collector, K Gopalakrishnan informed that rescue operations at the site have been completed. All injured have been transferred to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that two investigation teams of professionals from Air India, Airports Authority of India and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hrs and 05.00 hrs.