Mercury level dipped in the national capital on November 22.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a minimum temperature of 7° Celsius and a maximum of 24° Celsius today. As per IMD forecast, Delhi to experience ‘Fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later’.

The national capital is also reeling under the threat of pollution. Air Quality Index stood in the ‘poor’ category in Delhi on November 22. Visibility remained poor in several parts of the city.