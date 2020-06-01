Monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala amid rains

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 12:29 ist
About: 

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of Kerala on June 01. It came after rainfall lashed parts of the state today. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur districts are in yellow alert. According to IMD, temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the state. Yellow alert indicates severely bad weather for many days.

 

 

 

