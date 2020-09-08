Moving car catches fire in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2020, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 08:12 ist
About: 

A moving car caught fire in Transport Nagar area of Sector-67 in Noida. The driver jumped out of the car to save his life. Fire was later brought under control by the Fire Department. Further details are awaited. 

Related Videos