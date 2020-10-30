MSME sector contributes 30% to GDP: Gadkari

About:
Union Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari stated that MSME sector contributes 30% to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48% to export. “Presently, MSME is the most important sector for the country, I say it's the backbone of Indian economy. It contributes 30% to GDP. As far as export is concerned, it's 48%. Until now, 11 crore jobs have been created by MSME,” said Gadkari at the inauguration of ‘Namaste Bharat’ exhibition via video conference in Nagpur.