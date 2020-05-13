MSMEs to get collateral free loans worth Rs 3L cr: FM

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 13 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:24 ist
About: 

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will get collateral free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore as part of COVID-19 economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, “Collateral free automatic loans to MSMEs worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore. These have 4 year tenor, valid up to October 31st, 2020.

