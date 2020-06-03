Mumbai braces for cyclone, strong winds hit city

  Jun 03 2020
Cyclone Nisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Strong winds hit Mumbai on the morning of June 03. Several NDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra. Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai in wake of impending cyclone. Police has also banned people from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenade along the coastline. 

