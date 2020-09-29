Need to change society’s mindset: NCW on UP rape case

Speaking on the Hathras gang rape incident in which the victim succumbed to the injuries, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on September 29 stated that to control such incidents, people need to change the mindset of the society.

She said, “When this incident came to light, suo moto cognizance was taken. Unfortunately, the victim passed away. We will be there to help her family. To control such incidents we need to change the mindset of the society.”

A 19-year-old girl who was gang-raped by four men in UP’s Hathras, succumbed to her injuries today at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She was raped on September 14 when she went to gather fodder for her cattle.