Pat Cummins is seen as an all-rounder: KKR's Morgan

Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeat KKR by 8 wickets 2020-10-17 With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock’s 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, “I think, we didn’t plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it’s just matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience.” On the team’s preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, “No, there is no preparation for the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. All we can do is play the best cricket.”