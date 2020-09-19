Shazam to be featured on iPhone's control panel soon

Our priorities are peace, security issues: India in UN 2020-09-19 Permanent Representative of India to UN, TS Tirumurti on 75th anniversary of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that India has set forth priorities, which include peace as the country will also be entering Security Council as non-permanent member. He said, “I have no doubt that we are entering United Nations Security Council at a very interesting if not critical juncture. Both 75th anniversary of UN and Covid-19 crises present us with an opportunity to see whether we can do things differently.” “We'll be entering the Security Council during the 75th year of the UN, the world is vastly different from the world that was when we were last in the council. We have set forth our priorities which include peace and security related issues,” he further added.