Shazam to be featured on iPhone's control panel soon

In the latest developer beta of iOS 14.2, music discovery app Shazam has been added to the iOS control center. Tech giant Apple in late 2017 acquired Shazam, as per MacRumors reported by Mashable, however, the company hasn't done much with the application until now. Shazam has been added to the iOS control center (the shortcut-filled screen that you get when swiping down from the top right of your iPhone's display. This means the user can easily get his/her iPhone to recognise a tune that's currently playing, no matter whether it's playing on the iOS device itself or from an external source, even if one's listening through AirPods.