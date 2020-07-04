Startup creates unique way to take attendence of staff

About:
A start-up company at Hyderabad invented contactless, facial-recognition based thermal screening of employees. This step was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection. Sushanth, CEO of Arvi Healthcare while speaking to ANI said, “In times of Covid-19, Arvi thermal kiosks provide a smart, safe and seamless thermal screening experience at workplace. Our made in India solution provides contactless, facial-recognition based thermal screening experience to walk-ins integrated with visitor management, employees access control and attendance solutions. All kiosks are integrated with Aarogya Setu app to provide a safe screening experience.”