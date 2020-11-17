Sushil Modi not letting BJP leaders rise: Tiwari

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate below 13% 2020-11-17 Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain cited ‘tests of outside patients’ as one of the reasons for the increase in numbers of Covid-19 tally. “Positivity rate is now below 13 per cent from 15.33 per cent last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around 16,500 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 and now there are around 8,000 beds available. There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We cannot refuse anyone for tests. As result, there is in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30 per cent outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi,” said Satyendra Kumar Jain during media brief.