Terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar’s Malbagh

  Jul 03 2020
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 23:58 ist
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar on July 03. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life in the encounter. One terrorist was also neutralised by the security forces during gunfight. The encounter broke out at Malbagh area of Srinagar. Further details are awaited and the operation is underway.

