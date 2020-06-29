TN-based textile manufacturer develops reusable PPE kit

Amid Covid-19 outbreak, textile manufacturer has developed unique PPE kits for paramedical staffs in Coimbatore. These PPE kits are chlorine-enriched and are reusable. The textile manufacturer said, “It is a very innovative product and has developed entirely in-house. We have developed the product which has the ability to recharge chlorine into the fabric for nearly 80 washes. Disinfecting properties of chlorine is built into the fabric.” This is a great initiative as coronavirus cases are growing in the country and also the need of PPE kits for doctors and nurses.

