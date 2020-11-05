UP: Patient dies after allegedly given wrong injection

About:
In a shocking incident, a patient died in Manjara village of Tanda area in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after allegedly being given a wrong injection by a quack doctor. Anil Kumar, brother of the deceased, narrated the incident.
He informed, “My brother had a cough and he went to Dr Javed, who owed my brother Rs 1 lakh. This doctor gave some poisonous injection to my brother, after which he died. When we went to the police station demanding action, we were beaten up by station in-charge.”
Victim's family members also staged a protest outside the police station citing inaction. While, Aunjaneya K Singh, DM, Rampur said, “I've given instructions for strict action in this case.”