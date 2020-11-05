UP: Patient dies after allegedly given wrong injection

India’s Covid tally hits 83.64L with over 50k new cases 2020-11-05 With spike of 50,209 new cases and 704 deaths, India’s Covid-19 tally reached 83.64 lakh on Nov 4. Currently, there are 5.27 lakh active cases in the country. Pandemic has claimed lives of more than 1.24 lakh in India. The recoveries mounted to 77.11 lakh with 55,331 new discharges in last 24 hrs. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11.42 crore samples tested up to Nov 4. Of these, 12.09 lakh samples were tested on Nov 4.