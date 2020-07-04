Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan in Srinagar

  • Jul 04 2020, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 00:06 ist
Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force jawan Kuldeep Oraon was carried out in Srinagar on July 03. Kuldeep Oraon lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh on July 02. One terrorist was also neutralised by the security forces during the gunfight. 

