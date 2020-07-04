Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan in Srinagar

Keeping eye on everything: Kanpur DM at encounter site 2020-07-04 Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03. Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops. Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari visited encounter spot in Bikaru village. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, “Police is running its operation and we are keeping an eye on everything here. We are working and investigation as per the norms.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage. Their sacrifice will not go in vain.” जनपद कानपुर में 'कर्तव्य पथ' पर अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले 08 पुलिसकर्मियों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों ने जिस अपरिमित साहस व अद्भुत कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन किया, उ.प्र. उसे कभी भूलेगा नहीं। उनका यह बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2020