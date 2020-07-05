Zoya Khan becomes India's first trans CSC operator

'UMEED' societies provide employment to Pulwama's youth 2020-07-05 Pulwama is a leading producer of milk in Jammu and Kashmir with the production of 310 thousand tones of milk in 2019-20. Milk cooperatives in the district have been pivotal in enhancing the income of farmers and have attracted educated youth towards this lucrative practice. In order to provide marketing and other facilities, District administration of Pulwama has also established Automatic Milk Collection Centres (AMCCs) across Pulwama, so that these youth who collect milk under this scheme can sell their milk at these centres. The milk is then supplied to other districts of Kashmir valley. The Umeed programme under the Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM) is a Centre sponsored scheme to encourage youth to be self dependent and self sufficient. Under this scheme, youth of Pulwama both boys and girls have established milk societies. The beneficiaries of this UMEED scheme hailed the efforts taken by the district administration as now not only they earn for themselves but also provide employment to others of Pulwama district.