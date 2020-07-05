Zoya Khan becomes India's first trans CSC operator

About:
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Gujarat.
“Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with telemedicine consultation,” read Prasad's tweet. While taking to ANI, Zoya Khan said, “I will work for poor people through the welfare schemes of CSC and for my community also.”