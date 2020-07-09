Samsung brings new features to Galaxy A series

Newly-developed eyedrops can prevent vision loss 2020-07-05 Retinal vein occlusion which is a major cause of blindness for millions of adults worldwide can be prevented with a new eye drops solution developed by a team of researchers. A study on mice suggests that the experimental therapy, which targets a common cause of neurode generation and vascular leakage in the eye, could have broader therapeutic effects than existing drugs. The study was published in Nature Communications. Retinal vein occlusion occurs when a major vein that drains blood from the retina is blocked, usually due to a blood clot. As a result, blood and other fluids leak into the retina, damaging specialized light-sensing neurons called photoreceptors. Standard treatment for the condition currently relies on drugs that reduce fluid leakage from blood vessels and abnormal blood vessel growth. But there are significant drawbacks. These therapies require repeated injections directly into the eye, and for the patients who brave this daunting prospect, the treatment ultimately fails to prevent vision loss in the majority of cases.