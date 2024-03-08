2 civilians killed in Turkish air strike in northern Iraq

Baghdad/Ankara: Two civilians have been killed in a Turkish air strike in the mountainous Sheladiz area of northern Iraq's Duhok province, two Iraqi security sources said on Friday.

Turkey's defence ministry said its forces carried out two air strikes in northern Iraq and northern Syria overnight, killing six militants in Iraq and seven in Syria. Its post on social media platform X did not provide further information.

The ministry did not say which regions the attacks targeted and it was unclear whether the ministry was referring to the same incident in northern Iraq as the security sources.