4 killed, at least 5 injured in stabbing attack in Illinois, cops say one suspect in custody

Four people were killed and five were injured in a case of multiple stabbings in northern Illinois in US on Wednesday, news agency AP quoted authorities as saying.
The local Rockford PD shared on 'X' that an 'adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody'.
A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition.
(Published 27 March 2024, 22:38 IST)