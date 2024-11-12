Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

4-year-old photo of temple priest with Donald Trump shared as recent with false claim

The image, shared widely, claims to show Shree Swaminarayan Temple priest Harish Brahmbhatt performing Vedic prayers at the White House at Trump’s invitation.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 14:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 14:10 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpSwaminarayan temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us